First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,693,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 769,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,981,000 after purchasing an additional 105,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 788,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 78,791 shares in the last quarter.

