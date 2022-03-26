First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:FLN)

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

FLN opened at $20.74 on Friday. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.82.

Get First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.