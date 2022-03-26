Garrison Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.0% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $152.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $130.29 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.40.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

