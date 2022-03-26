Zacks: Analysts Expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.57. Enova International reported earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $6.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. Enova International had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS.

ENVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Maxim Group raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $63,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,060. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 115.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Enova International by 128.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.51. Enova International has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.64.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

