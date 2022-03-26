Hancock Whitney Corp Has $7.09 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $154.18 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $131.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.04 and a 200-day moving average of $160.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

