LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.28

LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91.
About LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LSL Property Services (LSLPF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.