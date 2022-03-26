BMO Capital Markets Lowers Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target to C$6.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FSM. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.54.

FSM stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.32. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,675,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392,117 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,250,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,255 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,205,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 64,777 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,997,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 907,670 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,538,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,886 shares during the period. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

