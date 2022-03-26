Veltyco Group (LON:VLTY) Trading Up 3.1%

Veltyco Group PLC (LON:VLTY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.40 ($0.11). Approximately 17,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 62,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.15 ($0.11).
The company has a market capitalization of £8.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92.
Veltyco Group Company Profile (LON:VLTY)
