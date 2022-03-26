Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in BlackRock by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $741.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $759.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $853.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $660.15 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.50.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

