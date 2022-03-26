Evotec (ETR:EVT) Shares Down 1.2%

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €27.55 ($30.27) and last traded at €27.79 ($30.54). 240,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.12 ($30.90).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($60.44) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($47.25) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($51.65) price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Evotec alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €29.38 and its 200-day moving average price is €37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.65.

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.