Shale Oil International (OTCMKTS:SHLE) Shares Down 65.4%

Shale Oil International Inc (OTCMKTS:SHLE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 65.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.

Shale Oil International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHLE)

Shale Oil International Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It has rights to conduct mineral exploration activities in the Dolly Varden South property located in Elko County, Gilman Gold property situated in Lander County, and Hercules property located in Lyon County in Nevada.

