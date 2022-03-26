PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Rating) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.11 and last traded at $55.13. Approximately 212,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 288,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.27.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STPZ. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 180,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 114,075 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 131,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 76,526 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at about $4,040,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,659,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 280,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after acquiring an additional 44,198 shares during the period.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

