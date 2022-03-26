Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Shares Up 5.8%

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Rating) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.48 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02). 7,501,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 5,443,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

The firm has a market cap of £20.54 million and a PE ratio of -14.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.59.

Get Power Metal Resources alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Johnson purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,329.65).

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America, Australia, and Africa. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals. The company holds an interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; 70% interest in the Kisinka project situated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and 30% interest in the Silver Peak project located in British Columbia, as well as owns an interest in projects located in Botswana and Tanzania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.