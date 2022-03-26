Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Rating) were up 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 8,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 25,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.72 million and a P/E ratio of -21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13.
About Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT)
