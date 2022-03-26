Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocuphire Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $4.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $7.28.

Ocuphire Pharma ( NASDAQ:OCUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 21,004 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 408.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. 27.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

