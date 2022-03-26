Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Hits New 52-Week High at $116.60

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €116.60 ($128.13) and last traded at €113.15 ($124.34), with a volume of 144266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €116.30 ($127.80).

Several equities research analysts have commented on NDA shares. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($93.41) target price on Aurubis in a report on Monday, February 7th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($87.91) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($83.52) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($71.43) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurubis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €82.57 ($90.74).

Get Aurubis alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 6.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €101.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of €85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.