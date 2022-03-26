Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Hits New 52-Week High at $116.60

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €116.60 ($128.13) and last traded at €113.15 ($124.34), with a volume of 144266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €116.30 ($127.80).
Several equities research analysts have commented on NDA shares. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($93.41) target price on Aurubis in a report on Monday, February 7th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($87.91) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($83.52) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($71.43) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurubis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €82.57 ($90.74).
The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 6.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €101.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of €85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.33.
Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.
