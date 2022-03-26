Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.07

Shares of Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 1680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

ATASY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atlantia from €18.70 ($20.55) to €18.90 ($20.77) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

