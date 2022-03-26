Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 265 ($3.49) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.21) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

LON CAML opened at GBX 236.50 ($3.11) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £416.30 million and a P/E ratio of 10.06. Central Asia Metals has a one year low of GBX 187.47 ($2.47) and a one year high of GBX 386 ($5.08). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 223.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 233.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, is a base metals producer. It produces copper through its 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and produces zinc and lead at its Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

