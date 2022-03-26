Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Short Interest Up 854.5% in March

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 854.5% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hunter Technology stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. Hunter Technology has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

Hunter Technology Corp. develops interactive software platforms powered by blockchain technology that digitalize and streamline physical oil trading throughout the transaction lifecycle. With its solutions, Hunter delivers more favorable economics and fair market access for all and promotes the transition towards a more environmentally and ethically responsible ecosystem.

