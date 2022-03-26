Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

Shares of Celcuity stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 32.30 and a current ratio of 34.06. Celcuity has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $33.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Celcuity by 405.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celcuity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

