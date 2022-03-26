Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 153.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth $42,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $86.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.67. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The firm has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

