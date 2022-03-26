Foster & Motley Inc. Has $276,000 Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 619.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,985,000 after buying an additional 770,198 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 105,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,610,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $148.09 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $116.23 and a one year high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

