Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after purchasing an additional 330,942 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 54.4% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after purchasing an additional 78,319 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Anthem by 17.7% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.4% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $480.76 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $349.05 and a 1-year high of $485.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $455.94 and a 200-day moving average of $430.18.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.30.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

