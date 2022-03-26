Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,027 GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.03. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $363.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.78 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 372.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.72%.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

