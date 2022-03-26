Pendle (PENDLE) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pendle has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Pendle has a total market cap of $17.97 million and approximately $825,708.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00047161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,125.61 or 0.07032907 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,478.25 or 1.00184438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00042868 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,693,812 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

