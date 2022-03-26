Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) 1-Day Volume Hits $160,303.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $81.78 or 0.00184022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $7.15 million and $160,303.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00047161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,125.61 or 0.07032907 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,478.25 or 1.00184438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00042868 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 87,437 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

