TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,100 shares, a growth of 1,070.5% from the February 28th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TD during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TD during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Get TD alerts:

TD stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. TD has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.

TD Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses. Its Commodities Trading business is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers. Its Supply Chain Service business provides commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.