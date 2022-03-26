Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 462.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DTCWY opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $32.26.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

