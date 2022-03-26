Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Hits $132.03 on Top Exchanges

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $132.03 or 0.00297081 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and $65,804.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007601 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00120076 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000352 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

