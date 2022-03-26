Head-To-Head Contrast: SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) versus Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM)

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) and Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of SurgePays shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of SurgePays shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.6% of Salon Media Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SurgePays and Salon Media Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $51.06 million 0.93 -$10.72 million ($1.43) -2.76 Salon Media Group N/A N/A -$2.67 million N/A N/A

Salon Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SurgePays.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SurgePays and Salon Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 0 2 0 3.00 Salon Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

SurgePays presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.97%. Given SurgePays’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Salon Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and Salon Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -26.50% N/A -163.63% Salon Media Group N/A N/A N/A

SurgePays Company Profile (Get Rating)

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

Salon Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salon Media Group, Inc., an Internet media company, operates an online news Website in the United States. It produces a content Website with various subject-specific sections. The company's Salon.com Website features various voices and perspectives; and covers a range of topics, including news, politics, race, religion, culture, entertainment, sustainability, economy and innovation, technology, and business, as well as food, and health and science. Salon Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

