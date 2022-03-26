Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.16. Dynagas LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 17.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

DLNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.67. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

