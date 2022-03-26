Contrasting Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) & The Competition

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) is one of 13 public companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Alignment Healthcare to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alignment Healthcare and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alignment Healthcare $1.17 billion -$195.29 million -9.17 Alignment Healthcare Competitors $71.33 billion $2.57 billion 5.12

Alignment Healthcare’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Alignment Healthcare. Alignment Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Alignment Healthcare and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alignment Healthcare -16.72% -58.92% -29.62% Alignment Healthcare Competitors -5.34% -3.70% -4.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alignment Healthcare and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alignment Healthcare 0 2 8 0 2.80 Alignment Healthcare Competitors 107 1133 2303 45 2.64

Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $20.89, suggesting a potential upside of 98.00%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 5.65%. Given Alignment Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alignment Healthcare is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.6% of Alignment Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alignment Healthcare peers beat Alignment Healthcare on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc., a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada. It also coordinates and provides covered health care services, including professional, institutional, and ancillary services to members enrolled in certain benefit plans of unaffiliated Medicare Advantage Health Maintenance Organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

