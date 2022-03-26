Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hello Group Inc. provides mobile social and entertainment platform primarily in China. Hello Group Inc., formerly known as Momo Inc., is based in BEIJING. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hello Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut Hello Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. Hello Group has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 20.21% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hello Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 185,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 90.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,284,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,753,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 34,328 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

