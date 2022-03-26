Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $872.78 million, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $198.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.27 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 30,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $975,440.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 26.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

