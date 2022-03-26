PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.14 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $37,345,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

