United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.95) to GBX 1,100 ($14.48) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.
Shares of UU opened at GBX 1,065.50 ($14.03) on Friday. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 877.60 ($11.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,138.50 ($14.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,060.20. The firm has a market cap of £7.27 billion and a PE ratio of 96.86.
About United Utilities Group (Get Rating)
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.
Further Reading
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.