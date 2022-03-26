United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.95) to GBX 1,100 ($14.48) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of UU opened at GBX 1,065.50 ($14.03) on Friday. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 877.60 ($11.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,138.50 ($14.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,060.20. The firm has a market cap of £7.27 billion and a PE ratio of 96.86.

In other news, insider Liam Butterworth purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,036 ($13.64) per share, for a total transaction of £31,080 ($40,916.27). Insiders acquired 3,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,074 in the last quarter.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

