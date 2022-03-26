Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LGEN. Barclays dropped their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.34) to GBX 400 ($5.27) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 343 ($4.52) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.28) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.41) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 350.75 ($4.62).

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 267.50 ($3.52) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 276.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 283.78. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of GBX 225.49 ($2.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 309.90 ($4.08). The stock has a market cap of £15.97 billion and a PE ratio of 8.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.27 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 0.54%.

In other news, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,046 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.99) per share, with a total value of £3,169.38 ($4,172.43). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 836 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £2,282.28 ($3,004.58). Insiders have bought 2,671 shares of company stock worth $773,976 over the last three months.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

