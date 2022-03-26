Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 120,117 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFSI opened at $53.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.55 and a 1-year high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $1,096,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 370,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,906 and have sold 57,236 shares valued at $3,423,176. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

