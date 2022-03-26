Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,542 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock opened at $137.06 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.39 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.66.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

