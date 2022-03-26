PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $64,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In related news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $45.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.51.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $357.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.96 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

