Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 421 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in CSX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CSX by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169,640 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 16,210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,574,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,624 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,175,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average is $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

