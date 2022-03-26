Sepio Capital LP Purchases 1,820 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 45,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,312 over the last 90 days. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average of $86.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

