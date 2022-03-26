Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Greenidge Generation from $82.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenidge Generation from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
GREE opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Greenidge Generation has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $60.00.
About Greenidge Generation (Get Rating)
Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.
