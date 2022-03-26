Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Greenidge Generation from $82.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenidge Generation from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

GREE opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Greenidge Generation has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Greenidge Generation by 10,180.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Greenidge Generation by 3,661.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

