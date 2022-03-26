Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.00.

NYSE:WLK opened at $127.20 on Friday. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $127.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.84.

Westlake Chemical ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $315,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,524. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 37.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,309,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,530,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,041,000 after acquiring an additional 62,328 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 90.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,701,000 after purchasing an additional 612,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,498,000.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

