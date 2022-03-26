Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 719 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $148.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.26.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $119.67 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

