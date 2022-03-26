Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 539 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
