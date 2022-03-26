Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

FIXX opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $175.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.57. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83.

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 281.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Homology Medicines by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Homology Medicines by 10,900.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 89,823 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Homology Medicines by 457.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 205,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

