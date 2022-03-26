Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

HLF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.09. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

