Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

MCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $13.00 to $9.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.71.

NYSE:MCG opened at $7.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. Membership Collective Group has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Membership Collective Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Membership Collective Group news, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $86,193.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $170,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Membership Collective Group (MCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.