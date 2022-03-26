Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $60.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.14.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $881.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.17 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.